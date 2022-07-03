Richards (neck) was activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander served up two homers in one inning during his lone rehab appearance, but the Blue Jays have reinstated Richards back to the active roster regardless. Chances are, Richards will be limited to mop-up duty, at least until he shows he can string together a few scoreless appearances. Richards has a 6.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 28.2 innings for Toronto this season.
