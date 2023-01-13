Richards signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 29-year-old held a 5.34 ERA but also struck out 82 over 64 innings for the Blue Jays last season. Richards has plenty of past starting experience but appears pegged for a full-time relief gig again in 2023. He did serve as an opener for the Jays a few times in 2022 and might be used some in that role again for the upcoming season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Set to open Game 1 on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Starting bullpen game•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Heading up bullpen game•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Opening Saturday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Activated from IL•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Begins rehab assignment•