Richards walked one and struck out three in a scoreless inning of relief Sunday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Twins.

He took the ball from Jose Berrios with two outs in the sixth inning before passing the baton to Erik Swanson in the seventh, as the Blue Jays staff tossed a combined five-hit shutout. Richards' plus-plus changeup has been dancing this season, and the 30-year-old righty has fanned multiple batters in 10 of his last 11 appearances, producing a 3.24 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 16.2 innings over that stretch.