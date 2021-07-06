Richards was traded to the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for Rowdy Tellez, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Richards was traded to Milwaukee alongside Willy Adames on May 21, posting a 3.20 ERA and 25:9 K:BB in 19.2 innings with the Brewers. The righty primarily served as a bulk reliever, winning three games but also blowing two saves in his 15 appearances. Now, Richards joins a struggling bullpen that may find use for him in later, higher-leverage situations than did the Brewers. The trade also has minor leaguer Bowden Francis going to the Blue Jays, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.