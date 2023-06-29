Richards didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Giants, allowing one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander's changeup was devastating, and Richards generated 10 swinging strikes in the first inning alone -- becoming only the fourth pitcher this season to rack up double-digit whiffs in a single frame and joining Hunter Greene (hip), Andrew Heaney and MacKenzie Gore in that club. Richards continues to give the Jays some impressive outings as the front end of a tandem, posting a 3.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 14.2 innings in June, but the role puts a cap on his fantasy value as it makes it virtually impossible for him to record a win. Until the front office finds more permanent options to fill the holes in the team's rotation though, the 30-year-old should continue to be deployed as an opener.