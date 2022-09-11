Richards will start a bullpen game Sunday against the Rangers, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Interim manager John Schneider said that everyone will be available, suggesting we will see a slew of arms in the series finale instead of an opener-primary situation. Richards has not thrown more than two innings in an appearance this season. Jose Berrios will be pushed back to Monday against the Rays.
