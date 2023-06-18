Richards (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Blue Jays fell 4-2 to the Rangers, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out two.

Toronto has gone with something of a tandem approach to filling the hole in its rotation, and for the second straight appearance Richards started and went three innings before giving way to the rest of the bullpen. Unlike his last outing June 10, when he fanned seven Twins over three shutout frames, the right-hander had far less success this time around, tossing 36 of 65 pitches for strikes and serving up back-to-back homers to Josh Jung and Jonah Heim in the second inning. Until Alek Manoah turns things around or Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow) is ready to return, the Jays will likely continue patching together their fifth starter spot, and Richards should remain a big part of that plan. On the season, he sports a 3.82 ERA and 51:15 K:BB through 33 innings.