Richards walked two and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief during Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

The 30-year-old right-hander has come up big for the Blue Jays bullpen in the early going while Jordan Romano (elbow) and Erik Swanson (forearm) have been on the shelf. Richards has appeared in six of Toronto's first 10 games, posting a 0.00 ERA and 8:3 K:BB over 5.2 innings while giving up only two hits -- although he did allow an inherited runner to score on a wild pitch Sunday. He hasn't seen a lot of high-leverage usage and only has one hold so far, but Richards' ability to work longer outings and collect bulk strikeouts with solid ratios gives him some fantasy value in deep AL-only formats.