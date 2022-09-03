Richards will start Saturday's game against the Pirates, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richards hasn't made a start since 2020 and hasn't lasted very long in any of his relief appearances this season, so it seems likely that he'll be used as an opener during Saturday's matchup. The right-hander posted a 1.46 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 12.1 innings over 12 appearances in August.
