Richards has posted a 14:5 K:BB without allowing a home run over 7.1 innings this spring.
The right-hander's elite changeup looks as baffling as ever, but his lack of even an average fastball has led to some erratic numbers in the majors. Richards posted a 5.34 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 2022 despite a 29.2 percent strikeout rate, thanks in part to a career-worst 12.5 percent walk rate, and he'll likely fill a lower-leverage middle innings role for Toronto this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Avoids arbitration with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Set to open Game 1 on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Starting bullpen game•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Heading up bullpen game•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Opening Saturday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Activated from IL•