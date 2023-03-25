Richards has posted a 14:5 K:BB without allowing a home run over 7.1 innings this spring.

The right-hander's elite changeup looks as baffling as ever, but his lack of even an average fastball has led to some erratic numbers in the majors. Richards posted a 5.34 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 2022 despite a 29.2 percent strikeout rate, thanks in part to a career-worst 12.5 percent walk rate, and he'll likely fill a lower-leverage middle innings role for Toronto this season.

More News