Richards struck out one over two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox. He gave up no hits and one walk in the 33-pitch appearance.

He had served as an opening pitcher in front of Bowden Francis in two of his previous five appearances, but Richards looks set to occupy a full-time role in the bullpen moving forward. The Blue Jays are expected to bring back Yariel Rodriguez (back) from the 15-day injured list this weekend in Cleveland, and he'll presumably step into the No. 5 spot in the rotation that had previously been covered by the Richards and Francis tandem.