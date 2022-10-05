Richards will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Richards will be picking up his fourth "start" of the season, but because he hasn't recorded more than seven outs in any of his 61 appearances with the Blue Jays, he's unlikely to face any hitter more than one time. Once Richards exits the contest, the Blue Jays will have one of Casey Lawrence, Mitch White and Yusei Kikuchi available as a potential bulk-relief option. The Blue Jays will then likely save two of those pitchers to cover the majority of the innings in Game 2.