Richards will draw the start for the Blue Jays in Saturday's matchup with the Guardians, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com repports.

Richards operated as an opener in the team's 10-1 loss to the Orioles on June 4 and he appears to be set for a similar role Saturday. The right-hander reached his season-high 40 pitches in that matchup with Baltimore and therefore he likely won't last long enough to qualify for a win versus Cleveland. Bowden Francis is expected to handle the bulk role on the mound in relief following Richards.

