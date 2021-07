Richards struck out one in a perfect inning of relief during Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Orioles.

The right-hander made short work of the O's in the sixth inning as the first man out of the bullpen after Hyun Jin Ryu. Richards is having a solid season in relief despite being traded twice, posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB through 32.2 innings, and he could see more high-leverage work in Toronto than he did in Tampa Bay or Milwaukee.