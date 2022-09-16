Richards will start a bullpen game against the Orioles on Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Richards threw 29 pitches in relief Thursday against the Rays and gave up five runs on three hits and two walks while failing to strike out a batter in two-thirds of an inning. However, he'll serve as an opener during Friday's matchup, while Yusei Kikuchi will likely be available as a bulk reliever.
