Richards took a no-decision after working three scoreless innings as a starter in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Twins. He struck out seven while allowing one hit and one walk.

Richards filled the rotation spot that had previously belonged to the since-optioned Alek Manoah, but because he had worked out of the bullpen in each of his previous 21 outings this season, Richards' workload was monitored carefully. He still managed to impress in the abbreviated outing, recording his nine outs on 53 pitches, including 16 which induced swings and misses. Richards will likely have a longer leash if the Blue Jays decide to have him make another start, though he could still struggle to work deep enough into the contest to qualify for a win