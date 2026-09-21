The Blue Jays activated Yesavage (knee) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Yesavage will rejoin the rotation with a start Monday versus the Orioles after being shelved since early August following meniscus surgery on his left knee. He threw only 34 pitches over two-thirds of an inning during his lone rehab outing, and the Blue Jays are aiming to get just three frames out of Yesavage against Baltimore. The right-hander has authored a 3.65 ERA and 91:46 K:BB over 93.2 frames covering 18 starts in the big leagues this season.