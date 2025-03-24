The Blue Jays haven't yet decided where Yesavage will begin his pro career, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

The 20th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft didn't debut last year after completing his collegiate career at East Carolina, but his stuff is already good enough to potentially handle High-A or even Double-A. Early-season weather concerns in the Northwest and Eastern Leagues may cause the Jays to play it safe with the 21-year-old right-hander and assign him to Single-A Dunedin in the Florida State League instead, to ensure he gets into a rhythm before facing more advanced hitters. Yesavage touched 97 mph with good movement on his fastball during his Spring Breakout game performance March 15 while generating whiffs on all four of the cutters he threw, and his splitter flashed plus as well.