Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Available in relief for Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Yesavage will be available out of the bullpen for Game 4 of the ALDS, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Yesavage had a dominant start in Game 2 on Sunday, striking out 11 over 5.1 hitless, scoreless innings. He threw 78 pitches in that outing and is on two days' rest, but the Blue Jays won't hesitate to use the rookie in Game 4 if they think he'll help them close out the series against the Yankees. Kevin Gausman is set up to start Game 5, if necessary, and would pitch in Game 4 only in an emergency situation.
