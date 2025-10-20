Yesavage earned a win after he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out seven in Sunday's 6-2 victory over Seattle in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Yesavage toed the rubber for the second time in the series, bouncing back well after surrendering five runs over four innings in Game 2. The right-hander was able to blank the Mariners through five innings before he gave up a two-out solo home run to Josh Naylor in the top of the sixth. Yesavage then surrendered a two-out single to Randy Arozarena, and he was subsequently removed from the game. Arozarena would later come around to score on a single by Eugenio Suarez. Yesavage has now posted a 4.20 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 15 innings in three starts during the postseason.