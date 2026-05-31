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Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Can't find plate in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yesavage didn't factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and seven walks over five innings as the Blue Jays were downed 6-5 by the Orioles. He struck out four.

The seven free passes shattered Yesavage's previous career high of three in a start, but the 22-year-old right-hander limited the damage to a third-inning single by Gunnar Henderson and left the mound in line for his third win of the season, only for Jeff Hoffman and the bullpen to collapse in the ninth. Yesavage will take a 2.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB through 37 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Atlanta.

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