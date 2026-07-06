Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Charged with fourth loss

Yesavage (4-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over six innings against Seattle. He struck out seven.

Yesavage churned out a quality start, though a no-show from the Toronto offense saddled him with the loss. After not allowing a homer in any of his first seven starts this season, the right-hander has surrendered seven long balls across his past six starts, including a two-run shot to Mitch Garver in the fourth inning Sunday. Yesavage will take a 3.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 68:32 K:BB across 73.1 innings (13 starts) into his final outing before the All-Star break, tentatively scheduled for Saturday at San Diego.