Yesavage (knee) is expected to face hitters in live batting practice Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Yesavage checked out fine following a 23-pitch bullpen session Friday and is set to throw off a mound again Monday before advancing to facing hitters. Assuming the young right-hander steers clear of any setbacks in his recovery from meniscus surgery as he moves through his throwing program, he should be on track to return from the 15-day injured list before the end of the season. However, Yesavage likely won't be stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role once he's activated and could act as more of an opener or get deployed in a piggyback arrangement with another pitcher.