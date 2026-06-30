Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Continues to limit hits

Yesavage (4-3) earned the win Monday against the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

Yesavage had a hard time finding the zone, matching a season low in punchouts while tossing just 57 of his 94 offerings for strikes, but he hung in there for a strong outing overall. The 22-year-old right-hander remains incredibly difficult to hit, giving up fewer than six knocks in each of his first 12 starts for a .185 opponent batting average. Yesavage is slated to finish a two-start week this weekend in Seattle, where he'll bring a 3.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 61:30 K:BB over 67.1 innings.