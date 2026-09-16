Yesavage (knee) will throw a bullpen session this weekend and is on track to be activated from the 15-day injured list either Sunday or Monday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Yesavage didn't fare well in a rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk over just two-thirds of an inning. However, the Blue Jays are fighting for a wild car spot so they don't have the luxury of giving Yesavage more time to get sharp. Yesavage could start Sunday against the Rangers or Monday versus the Orioles, but he'll be very limited from a workload perspective.