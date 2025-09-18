Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Drawing start Sunday versus Royals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yesavage will start Sunday's game in Kansas City, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Yesavage was impressive in his major-league debut Monday against the Rays, striking out nine over five innings of one-run ball. That has earned him at least one more regular-season start, and it's a favorable matchup versus the Royals. Yesavage threw just 69 pitches in his outing against the Rays, and it's not clear what the Blue Jays have planned for his workload Sunday.
