Yesavage will start Sunday's game in Kansas City, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yesavage was impressive in his major-league debut Monday against the Rays, striking out nine over five innings of one-run ball. That has earned him at least one more regular-season start, and it's a favorable matchup versus the Royals. Yesavage threw just 69 pitches in his outing against the Rays, and it's not clear what the Blue Jays have planned for his workload Sunday.