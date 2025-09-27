Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Earns first major-league win
Yesavage (1-0) earned the win against Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five across five scoreless innings.
Yesavage made his Rogers Centre debut Saturday after pitching on the road in the first two starts of his major-league career. He was able to get himself out of tough situations to keep the Rays off the board, including a bases-loaded jam in the third inning in which he struck out Jonathan Aranda to escape unscathed. Yesavage's efforts were enough for him to capture the first win of his major-league career, and he'll end the regular season with a 3.21 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 14 innings across three starts with Toronto. The 22-year-old right-hander could join Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer as part of the Blue Jays' playoff rotation, especially if Chris Bassitt (back) remains on the 15-day injured list.
