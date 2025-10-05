Yesavage earned the win after he pitched 5.1 scoreless and hitless innings, walking a batter and striking out 11 others in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Yesavage was nothing short of brilliant in his first career postseason outing, preventing New York from reaching base for the final five innings of his performance. Additionally, the right-hander struck out six consecutive batters between the second and third innings, while his 11 punchouts set a new franchise postseason record for Toronto. If the Blue Jays are ultimately able to advance to the ALCS, Yesavage is likely to garner another start for the team.