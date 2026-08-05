Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Exits with knee injury

Yesavage was removed from Tuesday's game against the Astros due to left knee discomfort, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Yesavage pitched two shutout innings while allowing just one man to reach base via a walk, but he injured his knee while warming up for the third inning and was taken out of the game following a visit from a trainer. It's unknown whether the 23-year-old is at risk of missing his next start -- tentatively lined up for Monday against Boston -- but the Blue Jays should provide an update on his health in the near future.