Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Falls apart in sixth frame

Yesavage (2-3) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing six runs on fits hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Yesavage was excellent through the first five innings of Friday's start outside of a solo home run that he yielded to Adley Rutschman in the first. Yesavage was brought back out for the sixth, but he did not come away with the quality start after giving up five runs in the frame, with his night coming to an end after giving up a two-run homer to Coby Mayo. Yesavage has allowed at least five runs in two of his last three starts and sits at a 3.16 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB across 42.2 innings this season. His next start is slated for next weekend at home against the Yankees.