Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Fans nine in quality start

Yesavage (4-5) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

Yesavage overpowered the Chicago bats at times, generating a whopping 21 whiffs on the afternoon, and he hung on for a quality start after the White Sox plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning. The nine punchouts were a season high for the right-hander, who has now logged three quality starts in his past four outings. Yesavage has been wild occasionally, walking at least five in four of his last nine appearances, but he's still maintained a healthy 3.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 78:41 K:BB over 81 innings this year.