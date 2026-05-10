Yesavage didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 14-1 rout of the Angels, allowing four hits and two walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Making his second start since coming off the IL, Yesavage was dominant but had the Halos run up his pitch count with 24 foul balls compared to 25 called or swinging strikes, forcing his exit after 87 pitches (57 total strikes). Over three outings in 2026, the young right-hander sports a 0.68 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over 13.1 innings. Yesavage will look to improve his efficiency in his next start, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Detroit.