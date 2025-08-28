Yesavage allowed one run on two hits and two walks over 4.2 innings for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. He struck out five.

After a bumpy debut at Triple-A on Aug. 14, the 22-year-old right-hander has a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 9.1 innings over his last two starts. Yesavage has pitched at four levels in his first pro campaign, and the 2024 first-round pick could make it five if the Blue Jays add him to the big-league bullpen in September.