Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Yesavage will start Game 6 of the NLCS versus the Mariners on Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Yesavage struggled in Game 2, getting dinged for five runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He had a dominant start against the Yankees in the ALDS, though, and will get an opportunity to bounce back Sunday. Depending on what happens in Game 5 on Friday, Yesavage's start Sunday will either be to help send the Blue Jays to the World Series or allow them to stave off elimination.