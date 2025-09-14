Toronto is planning to promote Yesavage to the majors in the coming days, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yesavage has been on schedule to pitch for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, but it appears he'll bypass that outing in exchange for getting his first big-league call-up. The right-hander has jumped through four levels in the minors this season, beginning the campaign in Single-A ball and reaching the Triple-A level in mid-August. Overall, the 2024 first-round draft choice has posted a 3.12 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and scintillating 160:41 K:BB over 98 innings spanning 25 appearances (22 starts). Yesavage recently began working out of the bullpen with Buffalo, which always seemed like it could be a precursor to him taking on a similar role with the big-league club down the stretch. He's not on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, so Toronto will need to clear room for him before making the promotion official.