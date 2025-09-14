default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Toronto is planning to promote Yesavage to the majors in the coming days, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yesavage has been on schedule to pitch for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, but it appears he'll bypass that outing in exchange for getting his first big-league call-up. The right-hander has jumped through four levels in the minors this season, beginning the campaign in Single-A ball and reaching the Triple-A level in mid-August. Overall, the 2024 first-round draft choice has posted a 3.12 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and scintillating 160:41 K:BB over 98 innings spanning 25 appearances (22 starts). Yesavage recently began working out of the bullpen with Buffalo, which always seemed like it could be a precursor to him taking on a similar role with the big-league club down the stretch. He's not on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, so Toronto will need to clear room for him before making the promotion official.

More News