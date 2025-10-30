Yesavage picked up the win in Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one earned run on three hits and zero walks while striking out 12 batters in seven innings.

Outside of the third-inning solo homer he gave up to Enrique Hernandez, Yesavage's performance Wednesday was nothing short of brilliant versus one of baseball's most dynamic offenses. The 22-year-old righty pounded the strike zone often, throwing 71 of his 104 pitches for strikes, and by doing so, he finished the night with a dozen punchouts -- the most any rookie has had in a World Series game. Now carrying a 3.46 ERA in the postseason, Yesavage is done starting games in 2025, but he's expected to be available out of the bullpen if the series goes to Game 7.