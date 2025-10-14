Yesavage took the loss after allowing five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings during Monday night's Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Mariners.

It's worth noting that two of the runs Yesavage was charged with came around to score after he'd been pulled from the matchup, but even with that in mind, he didn't have a sharp night on the bump. The rookie right-hander surrendered a three-run shot to Julio Rodriguez in the top of the first inning to immediately spot the opposition a three-run lead. Yesavage was removed in the top of the fifth after giving up an infield single and issuing an intentional walk, which was followed by a three-run home run by Jorge Polanco. Monday's showing certainly wasn't on the same level as Yesavage's dominant 11-strikeout showing during Game 2 of the ALDS, but he could get an opportunity to redeem himself later in the series if Toronto is able to steal a game or two in Seattle.