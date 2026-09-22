Yesavage did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on a hit and no walks over two innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

In his first outing since Aug. 4, Yesavage's only blemish across two frames (40 pitches) was a solo homer to Pete Alonso in the first inning. A limited workload wasn't surprising for the young right-hander, as his lone rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo while recovering from surgery on a torn meniscus was limited to two-thirds of an inning. On the year, Yesavage owns a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 94:46 K:BB across 95.2 innings (19 starts), and it remains to be seen if he'll make another appearance before the conclusion of the regular season.