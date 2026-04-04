Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Looks good in rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yesavage (shoulder) allowed one run on one hit and one walk over 2.2 innings for Single-A Dunedin on Friday. He struck our four.
The young right-hander began a rehab assignment after a shoulder impingement cut short his spring, and Yesavage was able to throw 44 pitches while showing velocity that was nearly at his 2025 levels. He appears to be the closest to returning of the Blue Jays' injured starters, with Jose Berrios (elbow) and Shane Bieber (forearm) also working their way back. The next step for Yesavage will be determined in a couple of days once the organization sees how his arm bounced back from Friday's outing.
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