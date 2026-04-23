Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: May need another rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yesavage (shoulder) could make another rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo before coming off the injured list, Max Ralph of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old right-hander built up to 64 pitches in his most recent outing Tuesday but was far from sharp, giving up four runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks over 2.1 innings while striking out two. The Blue Jays would like Yesavage to reach about 75 pitches before adding him to the big-league rotation. If he remains at Buffalo for another turn, Patrick Corbin and Eric Lauer will each get another chance to state their case for remaining in the rotation once Yesavage is activated.
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