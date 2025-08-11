Yesavage could be promoted to the majors to make his MLB debut in September, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

While the Blue Jays may be more likely to use their extra September roster spot for the pitching staff on a relief arm who's already seen time in the majors this season, such as Lazaro Estrada and Paxton Schultz, letting Yesavage get his feet wet at the top level could be tempting for the organization, especially if they think he'll be ready to compete for a rotation spot next spring. The 22-year-old right-hander has risen from Single-A to Double-A this season and soared up prospect lists in his first pro campaign after being the 20th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, posting a combined 3.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 134:30 K:BB in just 80.2 innings across three levels.