Yesavage (shoulder) is scheduled to start a minor-league game Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Manager John Schneider has already announced that Yesavage will begin the season on the injured list due to a shoulder impingement, but the right-hander continues to build up after having a delayed start to spring training. The 22-year-old's absence to begin the season may not be lengthy, which is good news for a Toronto rotation that's struggled with injuries this spring.