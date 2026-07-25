Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Mixed results in no-decision

Yesavage did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Yesavage threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes with an impressive 17 whiffs, but he was undone by two homers and departed with a 3-0 deficit. The 22-year-old has now generated nine punchouts in consecutive turns, but he's alternated quality starts with short outings in four July appearances, posting a 6.11 ERA during that span. He owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 87:42 K:BB across 85 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Nationals next week.