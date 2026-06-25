Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Mixed results in no-decision

Yesavage did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Astros, allowing one run on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Yesavage allowed a run in the first inning but kept the Astros off the board from there, falling one out shy of a quality start and departing in a 1-1 tie. Despite a solid result, the 22-year-old has now issued five or more walks in three of his past five outings. He'll take a 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 58:30 K:BB across 60.2 innings this season into a home matchup against the Mets next week.