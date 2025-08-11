The Blue Jays promoted Yesavage from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Yesavage will be moving up to his fourth affiliate of the season after beginning the campaign at Single-A Dunedin. In three stops so far, the 2024 first-round pick has collected a 3.01 ERA and 134:30 K:BB across 80.2 innings. Yesavage could push for a big-league promotion in September, perhaps as a reliever or if a need arises in the Blue Jays rotation.