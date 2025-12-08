Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: No hard innings cap in 2026
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Monday that Yesavage will be in the team's rotation in 2026 and will not have a strict innings limit, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Between the minors, regular season and postseason, Yesavage threw a total of 139.2 innings in 2025 in his first professional season. While the Blue Jays will no doubt keep an eye on the right-hander's workload, particularly early on in the season, he will not be working with a strict innings cap. Yesavage posted a 3.21 ERA and 16:7 K:BB over 14 regular-season innings and a 3.58 ERA and 39:11 K:BB across 27.2 postseason frames for Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Historic performance in Game 5•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Takes no-decision in Game 1•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Starting World Series Game 1•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Bounces back in Game 6•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Getting ball in ALCS Game 6•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Hit with loss in ALCS Game 2•