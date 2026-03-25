The Blue Jays placed Yesavage (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

After an unprecedented rise through the Blue Jays' farm system that culminated in a masterful performance throughout Toronto's long postseason run, Yesavage was held out of action during the Grapefruit League for what was initially believed to be workload-management reasons. The Blue Jays later revealed last week that Yesavage was dealing with a right shoulder impingement, which will result in the team stashing him on the IL to begin the upcoming season. The injury isn't viewed as a long-term concern for Yesavage, who hasn't been shut down from throwing and was able to pitch in a minor-league game on the back fields of camp Wednesday. He'll likely head out on a rehab assignment shortly after the minor-league season gets underway and could be an option for the Toronto rotation at some point in April. In the meantime, while Yesavage and Shane Bieber (elbow) are both on the shelf, Eric Lauer will serve as Toronto's No. 5 starter.