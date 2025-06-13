Yesavage gave up one run on one hit and four walks over four innings in his debut for Double-A New Hampshire on Thursday. He struck out four.

The 21-year-old righty walked the first three batters he faced as he showed a clear case of nerves, but Yesavage regained his focus and escaped the jam allowing only a sacrifice fly before shutting down Reading over the next three frames. He got lifted after 68 pitches (41 strikes), and the display of resilience should only boost Yesavage's prospect standing. In his first professional season after being the 20th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, the East Carolina product has a combined 2.14 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 92:23 K:BB in just 54.2 innings across three levels.