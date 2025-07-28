Yesavage threw four perfect innings for Double-A New Hampshire on Saturday. He struck out five.

The 22-year-old right-hander hadn't pitched since July 6, a planned layoff as the Blue Jays focus on limited Yesavage's workload in his first professional season, but he returned to the mound in impressive fashion and fired 33 of 48 pitches for strikes. Over 71.2 innings across three levels this season, Yesavage sports a 3.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 116:30 K:BB.