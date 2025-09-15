The Blue Jays selected Yesavage's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Yesavage is set to make his major-league debut Monday with a start on the road against the Rays. The 22-year-old had pitched out of the bullpen in two of his last three appearances with Buffalo, so while he's being used as a starter Monday, he could be in line for a relatively abbreviated outing. Yesavage has posted a 3.12 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 160:41 K:BB in 98 innings across his four minor-league stops in 2025.